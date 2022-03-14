Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vita Coco Company Inc (The)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCO)

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vita Coco in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COCO. Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

COCO opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

