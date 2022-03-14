Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $182.56

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of WING stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. 462,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $120.48 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

