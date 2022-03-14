Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $182.56

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.56.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company.
In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of WING stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. 462,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $120.48 and a twelve month high of $187.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
