Brokerages Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Target Price at $10.83

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,305,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,912,000 after purchasing an additional 690,779 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,990,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,887. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

