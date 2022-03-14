Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $20.09

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.29 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,544,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

