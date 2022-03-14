Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Target Price at $75.80

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 392,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.68. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

