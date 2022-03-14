Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $39.40

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after buying an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,745,000 after buying an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

