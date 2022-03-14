Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Price Target at C$45.55

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OVV traded down C$2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,322. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$26.61 and a one year high of C$64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

