Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $207.44

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE traded down $5.25 on Friday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.