Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT at $13.38

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

