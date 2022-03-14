Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price at $2,900.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

HKMPF has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.31) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

HKMPF opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

