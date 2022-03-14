Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $100.25

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

