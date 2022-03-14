Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price at $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 269,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after buying an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 370,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 235,640 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEQP traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 941,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.18. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.