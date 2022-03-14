Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Target Price at $133.00

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

