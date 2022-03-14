Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Price Target at $86.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF remained flat at $$76.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

