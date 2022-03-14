Brokerages Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) PT at $10.50

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Babylon stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. Babylon has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $320,315,000.

