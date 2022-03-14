Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) PT at C$6.38

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACB. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ACB stock opened at C$4.03 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.48. The firm has a market cap of C$865.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.7999999 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

