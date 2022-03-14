Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price at $24.80

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARBK. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 58,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

