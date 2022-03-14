Brokerages Set Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Price Target at GBX 279.86

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 279.86 ($3.67).

ABDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of ABDN stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 193.10 ($2.53). 6,247,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,601. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($104,297.69). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($130,628.14).

About Abrdn (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.