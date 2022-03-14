Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce $247.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.97 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,485. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

