Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $2.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to report $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.78. Saia reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $186,244,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.54. 3,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.19.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

