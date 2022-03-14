Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.78. 852,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,941. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.96. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

