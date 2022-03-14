Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Avient posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.92 on Friday. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

