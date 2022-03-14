Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) to announce $531.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.66 million to $552.71 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $497.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of AEL opened at $38.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,623 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $34,065,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $22,212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 551,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

