Brokerages Anticipate Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.65 Million

Analysts expect that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report $91.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full year sales of $308.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $316.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redbox.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

NASDAQ RDBX opened at 1.79 on Monday. Redbox has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

