Brokerages Anticipate Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Pharming Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Pharming Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

