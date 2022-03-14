Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.10. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 87.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

