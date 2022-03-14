Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

CYXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ CYXT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,592. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

