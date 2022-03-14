Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.58. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,465. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

