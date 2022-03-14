Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,715,000 after buying an additional 139,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

