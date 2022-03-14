BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Up 4.5%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 3,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 742,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,020 shares of company stock valued at $27,139,530 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

