Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.
BHF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 19,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
