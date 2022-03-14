Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 19,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.