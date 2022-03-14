Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Cut to GBX 120 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.67 ($1.49).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 84.10 ($1.10) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

