Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BDN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 167.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,525,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 342,732 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

