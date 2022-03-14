Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 721 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $22,228.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.