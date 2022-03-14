Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.70

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

