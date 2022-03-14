Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,726.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,017.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,368.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Booking by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

