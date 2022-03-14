boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.49. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

