Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The stock has a market cap of $461.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.89 and its 200 day moving average is $453.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

