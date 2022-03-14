Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.71. 38,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.69 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

