Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,922 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $235.28. 8,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.