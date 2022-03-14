Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.29 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

