Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 3,593 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.16. 5,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.