Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.80 Per Share

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BOY opened at GBX 669 ($8.77) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 841.72. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.08.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BOY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.25) to GBX 835 ($10.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.97) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 770 ($10.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 886.25 ($11.61).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.