BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,010 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

