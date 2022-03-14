BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

