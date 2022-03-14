BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 159.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 706,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

