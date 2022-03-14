BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $942,000 Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kforce were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

