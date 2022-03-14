BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 337,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,504,000 after buying an additional 224,314 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

