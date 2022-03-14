BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 145.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.46%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

