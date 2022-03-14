BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 12,355 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 24.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

